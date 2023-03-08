Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) Insider Sells A$3,484,027.22 in Stock

Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ – Get Rating) insider Timothy Looi sold 670,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.20 ($3.49), for a total value of A$3,484,027.22 ($2,338,273.30).

On Thursday, February 16th, Timothy Looi sold 26,909 shares of Smartgroup stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Smartgroup’s previous Final dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Smartgroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd provides employee management services in Australia. It operates through Outsourced Administration (OA); Vehicle Services (VS); and Software, Distribution, and Group Services (SDGS) segments. The OA segment offers outsourced salary packaging services, novated leasing, and outsourced payroll services.

