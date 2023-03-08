SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Trading 5% Higher

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) was up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 201,936 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 859,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMRT. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of SmartRent to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SmartRent from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmartRent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.86.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $547.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of SmartRent by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SmartRent by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 3,357,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

