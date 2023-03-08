Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,727 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $92,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,447,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,034,000 after buying an additional 29,306 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 33,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,410 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 42.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNOW. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.75.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,038.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,038.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,088 shares of company stock worth $32,192,040. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $143.26. 1,684,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,798,276. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.14 and its 200 day moving average is $156.87. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $246.52.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

