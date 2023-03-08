SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) traded down 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.99. 4,160,972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 14,608,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42.

In other SoundHound AI news, Director Eric R. Ball acquired 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $100,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $100,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,055,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,782.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,273 shares of company stock valued at $81,275 in the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cota Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,463,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,598,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 44,068 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,296,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 319,666 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,461,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. 8.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

