Sourceless Price Tops $0.0074 on Top Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 8th. Sourceless has a total market cap of $155.41 million and approximately $2.21 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010630 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00032754 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00036844 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00021818 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004534 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000157 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.82 or 0.00221678 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,019.89 or 0.99991518 BTC.

About Sourceless

STR is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00740034 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.