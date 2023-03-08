Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Shares Down 11.5%

Shares of The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Rating) traded down 11.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.27 and last traded at $13.27. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Southern Banc Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of -0.30.

Southern Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Banc Co, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary company provides various banking products and services. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, savings accounts, safe deposit boxes, personal loans, auto loans, equity lines, construction loans and Internet banking and debit card services.

Further Reading

