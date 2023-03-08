Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.38

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 409 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPMYY. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Spirent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 222 ($2.67) to GBX 204 ($2.45) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42.

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

