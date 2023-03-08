Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,191,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 400% from the previous session’s volume of 1,237,840 shares.The stock last traded at $16.94 and had previously closed at $17.93.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

