Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,191,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 400% from the previous session’s volume of 1,237,840 shares.The stock last traded at $16.94 and had previously closed at $17.93.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
Spirit Airlines Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.
Spirit Airlines Company Profile
Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)
- Occidental Petroleum: What Would Warren Buffett Do?
- Is Unity Software Earnings Fallout a Buying Opportunity?
- Why Wall Street Is Still So Constructive on Aecom Stock
- Latest Tech Layoffs at Dell May Provide Buying Opportunity
- Here’s What Happens When a Stock is Removed from an Index
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.