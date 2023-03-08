Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Springwater Special Situations worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the third quarter worth $71,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the second quarter worth $130,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Springwater Special Situations by 2,707.8% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 24,370 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the third quarter worth $262,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Springwater Special Situations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWSS opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. Springwater Special Situations Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $11.28.

About Springwater Special Situations

Springwater Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

