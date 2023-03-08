Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Position Increased by TFG Asset Management GP Ltd

TFG Asset Management GP Ltd lifted its position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Sprinklr comprises approximately 2.2% of TFG Asset Management GP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd owned approximately 0.77% of Sprinklr worth $18,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CXM. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sprinklr by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Sprinklr by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 270,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,946. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 21,877 shares of company stock worth $221,349 over the last three months. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprinklr Trading Up 0.2 %

CXM traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.04. The stock had a trading volume of 275,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,768. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 0.86. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $157.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.02 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 15.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CXM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Sprinklr Company Profile



Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

