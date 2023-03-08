Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) PT Raised to $35.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SFM. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 0.3 %

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,344,000 after acquiring an additional 57,361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,631,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,881,000 after buying an additional 3,048,706 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,106,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,615,000 after buying an additional 208,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,222,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,912,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,850,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,499 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

