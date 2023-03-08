Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.72% from the company’s previous close.

SQSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Squarespace from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Squarespace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

Squarespace Stock Up 14.6 %

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $30.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.85.

Insider Transactions at Squarespace

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 7,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $177,316.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,189.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Squarespace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Featured Stories

