Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,327,018 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522,318 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $364,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568,965 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Starbucks by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,270,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 47.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $446,986,000 after buying an additional 1,592,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.46.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $103.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.30 and a 200-day moving average of $96.57. The stock has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,658 shares of company stock worth $1,543,736. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

