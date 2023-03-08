Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Titleist Asset Management LTD.

Titleist Asset Management LTD. lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,424 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 44.4% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,736 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.46.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $102.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,599,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,159,969. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.30 and its 200-day moving average is $96.57.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

