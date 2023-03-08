Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Shares Sold by Tri Locum Partners LP

Tri Locum Partners LP lessened its stake in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 771,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,563 shares during the quarter. Stevanato Group accounts for about 3.6% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tri Locum Partners LP’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $13,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stevanato Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,097,000 after acquiring an additional 210,007 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Stevanato Group by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,473,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,276 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Stevanato Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,397,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Stevanato Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after acquiring an additional 101,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €26.80 ($28.51).

Shares of NYSE STVN opened at €23.48 ($24.98) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €20.31 and a 200 day moving average price of €18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.83. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 52-week low of €13.35 ($14.20) and a 52-week high of €25.72 ($27.36).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported €0.19 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.16 ($0.17) by €0.03 ($0.03). The firm had revenue of €292.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €271.89 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

