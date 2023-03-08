Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 62.71%. The business had revenue of $412.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Stitch Fix Price Performance

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $550.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.22. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.30 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stitch Fix

About Stitch Fix

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Stitch Fix by 64.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

