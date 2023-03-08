Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.97, but opened at $4.40. Stitch Fix shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 3,528,182 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.94 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 62.71% and a negative net margin of 13.41%. Stitch Fix’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SFIX. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Stitch Fix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Institutional Trading of Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix Trading Down 8.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after buying an additional 1,240,320 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,088,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after buying an additional 1,033,703 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,697,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after buying an additional 1,005,176 shares in the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,616,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,027,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 624,973 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.22.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

