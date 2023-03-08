Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 7th (AIR, DIM, EICCF, EVK, FME, G1A, HEN3, HFG, SE, SU)

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 7th:

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €100.00 ($106.38) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €130.00 ($138.30) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) was given a €390.00 ($414.89) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.25.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €21.00 ($22.34) price target by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €33.00 ($35.11) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €45.00 ($47.87) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €62.00 ($65.96) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €21.00 ($22.34) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $104.00 to $115.00.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €144.00 ($153.19) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $48.00.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €32.00 ($34.04) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

