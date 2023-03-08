Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 7th (AIR, DIM, EICCF, EVK, FME, G1A, HEN3, HFG, SE, SU)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 7th:

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €100.00 ($106.38) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €130.00 ($138.30) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM)

was given a €390.00 ($414.89) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.25.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €21.00 ($22.34) price target by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €33.00 ($35.11) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €45.00 ($47.87) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €62.00 ($65.96) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €21.00 ($22.34) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $104.00 to $115.00.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €144.00 ($153.19) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $48.00.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €32.00 ($34.04) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

