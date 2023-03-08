StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CB Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $24.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 19.55%. Research analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CB Financial Services Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from CB Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 45.87%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

(Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.