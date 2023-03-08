StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52. The company has a market cap of $6.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Focus, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets energy-efficient LED lighting products. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

