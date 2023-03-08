StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Landmark Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.33. Landmark Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.35%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 250,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 12.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 115,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. 20.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

Featured Articles

