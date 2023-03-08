StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research cut National CineMedia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.00.
National CineMedia Price Performance
National CineMedia stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia
National CineMedia Company Profile
National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.
