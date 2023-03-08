StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research cut National CineMedia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.00.

National CineMedia stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 130.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 112.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 35.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 22,363 shares during the period. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

