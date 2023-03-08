StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Siebert Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Siebert Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $62.11 million, a P/E ratio of 96.00 and a beta of 0.01. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Siebert Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Siebert Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of Siebert Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

