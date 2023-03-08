StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Siebert Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Siebert Financial Trading Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $62.11 million, a P/E ratio of 96.00 and a beta of 0.01. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.
