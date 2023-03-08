StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSE:WYY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

WidePoint Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE WYY opened at $2.02 on Friday. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $4.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through the Carrier Services and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services segment includes bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

