StockNews.com Lowers Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) to Buy

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Science Applications International stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.36. The company had a trading volume of 192,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,857. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Science Applications International has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $117.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.26 and a 200 day moving average of $102.88.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 95.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

