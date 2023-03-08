Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 814.73%.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

Stoke Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,426. The stock has a market cap of $365.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $26.60.

Several research analysts have commented on STOK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $92,534.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,702 shares of company stock worth $97,205. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 773.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 12,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

