StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading 3.5% Higher

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) traded up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.81 and last traded at $8.81. 522,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,558,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI raised StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 882,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after buying an additional 578,488 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

