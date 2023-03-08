STP (STPT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $83.42 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. STP has a market cap of $83.42 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, STP has traded down 7% against the dollar. One STP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010261 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00032563 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00038393 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00021714 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00221468 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,144.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About STP

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04658551 USD and is up 2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $3,951,344.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

