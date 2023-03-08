Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 3.3% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.1% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 61.9% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTI traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.77. 1,196,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,435. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $233.36. The stock has a market cap of $273.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.33.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

