Strategic Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International makes up approximately 1.4% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $8,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth approximately $21,812,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 33.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total transaction of $2,933,300.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,596,813. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total value of $2,933,300.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,596,813. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,247,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.71.

NYSE:MTD traded up $8.91 on Wednesday, reaching $1,482.09. The stock had a trading volume of 20,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,719. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,509.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1,371.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,609.25.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.53 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

