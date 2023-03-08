Strategic Global Advisors LLC Buys 52,931 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 52,931 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ternium by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Ternium in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 6,399.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Ternium stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.61. The stock had a trading volume of 93,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,579. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.55. Ternium S.A. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.77.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TX shares. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ternium in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Ternium SA operates as a flat steel producer. The firm offers a broad range of steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems.

