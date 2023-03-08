Strategic Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $739,573.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,540.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.00. The company had a trading volume of 73,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,422. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.16. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.71 and a 12-month high of $199.25.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $997.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.46 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 21.40%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.74%.

About Acuity Brands

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

