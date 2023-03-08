Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $2.84 Million Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,795 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after buying an additional 111,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.18.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.70. 1,111,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,395,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.14.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Tapestry Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.