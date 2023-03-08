Strategic Global Advisors LLC Invests $5.20 Million in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 118,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 1,377.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,414 shares of company stock valued at $4,941,689. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.33. 4,352,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,796,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

