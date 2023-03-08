Strategic Global Advisors LLC Purchases 12,524 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Hershey accounts for approximately 1.5% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $8,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.23.
Hershey stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.06. The company had a trading volume of 228,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,499. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.60. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $201.42 and a 1-year high of $244.38. The stock has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.31.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. Hershey’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
