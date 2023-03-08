Strategic Global Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,848 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies makes up approximately 1.2% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Strategic Global Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Akamai Technologies worth $6,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,936,754 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,440,680,000 after buying an additional 64,523 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 96.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,413 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $201,532.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,549.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $201,532.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,549.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,041.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,116.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,476 shares of company stock worth $550,898 and have sold 15,863 shares worth $1,415,867. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.63.

Shares of AKAM remained flat at $74.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 475,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.63 and its 200-day moving average is $86.14. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

