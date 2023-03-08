Strategic Global Advisors LLC Sells 7,370 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,370 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 59.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded down $1.83 on Wednesday, reaching $123.49. The company had a trading volume of 700,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.32. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

