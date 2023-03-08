Summit Global Investments Boosts Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in CMS Energy by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CMS Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $59.62. The company had a trading volume of 703,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,084. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.34.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 68.42%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

Recommended Stories

