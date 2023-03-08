Summit Global Investments Buys 7,479 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for about 0.9% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 60.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE VLO traded down $6.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.89. 2,452,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,685,671. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.13 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.87.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

