Summit Global Investments Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Summit Global Investments decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 352,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,792 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.4% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Pfizer by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 0.8 %

PFE stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,122,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,072,439. The stock has a market cap of $224.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.81 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.44.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.