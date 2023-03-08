Summit Global Investments Has $18.33 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,545 shares during the period. Kellogg makes up approximately 1.7% of Summit Global Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Summit Global Investments owned 0.08% of Kellogg worth $18,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of K. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 47.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,647,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,881,000 after buying an additional 853,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 925,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,011,000 after purchasing an additional 356,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,909,000 after purchasing an additional 310,891 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $7,341,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,031,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,297,227.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,443.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $7,341,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,031,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,297,227.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 528,437 shares of company stock valued at $36,712,511. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE K traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.53. 534,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,680. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.11.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Articles

