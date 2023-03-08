Summit Global Investments Has $5.13 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.48. 456,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,111. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.85. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.