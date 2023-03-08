Summit Global Investments Has $6.77 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 775.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,243 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 63,994 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $7,027,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 846,680 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $79,325,000 after acquiring an additional 222,551 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,841,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,898,096 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,583,182,000 after acquiring an additional 265,087 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.44. 546,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598,865. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.65. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $203.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.45.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

