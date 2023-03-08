Summit Global Investments Has $7.50 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $7,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 413,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,597,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,768,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,558,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,878.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total value of $1,238,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,268.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,724. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.14.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $409.16. The stock had a trading volume of 31,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,389. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $504.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.88 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 22.15%. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

