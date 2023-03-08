Summit Global Investments Has $8.65 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Summit Global Investments grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 842.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,675 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $8,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 32.8% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.7% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 21.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $16,520,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.11.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.54. 572,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,881. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.34%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

