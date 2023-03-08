Summit Global Investments Reduces Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Summit Global Investments lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,448 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.14. 312,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,256. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.55. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

