Summit Global Investments Sells 891 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Summit Global Investments decreased its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the third quarter worth about $164,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $34.33. 685,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,316. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.42. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $44.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 19,990 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $840,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,751,894.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 19,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $840,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,751,894.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $1,679,619.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,969.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,920. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RPRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.86.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

