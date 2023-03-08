Summit Street Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Summit Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the quarter. Trinseo accounts for 1.3% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Summit Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Trinseo worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,614,000 after buying an additional 50,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,586,000 after purchasing an additional 98,697 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,991,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Trinseo by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,111,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after buying an additional 58,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $22.64. The stock had a trading volume of 67,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,805. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average is $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.52. Trinseo PLC has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Trinseo Cuts Dividend

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.11). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Trinseo PLC will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Trinseo from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

