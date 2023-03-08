Summit Street Capital Management LLC Sells 8,764 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Summit Street Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,764 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics comprises 4.2% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 51.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 202.2% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.50, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total transaction of $2,355,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,145,095.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.50, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,720 shares of company stock valued at $51,938,546. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded down $9.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.95. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.55.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

