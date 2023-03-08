Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) CEO Robert W. Duggan Buys 376,489,880 Shares

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) CEO Robert W. Duggan acquired 376,489,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $395,314,374.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,354,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,971,869.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Up 10.1 %

SMMT traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.52. 6,714,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,654. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17.

Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after acquiring an additional 154,598 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $457,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 39.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 118,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. 1.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Summit Therapeutics

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

